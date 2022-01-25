Holliday Architects Opens Office in Brigantine

“We’re known for listening to our clients, and transforming their vision into reality,” said Nehring. “It’s their house, not ours, and it is our job to ensure that we deliver that vision.”

He notes that while custom homes and renovations continue to be a focus, Holliday also has some larger projects in the works in south Jersey. The architectural firm has an extensive commercial portfolio that includes hotels, retail outlets and restaurants. They also work with the nation’s and area’s top homebuilders to create home designs for all types of communities.

Nehring is part of the leadership team at Holliday Architects. Over the last decade, he has been the creative voice behind many of Holliday’s innovative designs for residential projects of all types and sizes, commercial renovations, expansions and reconstruction. He has 30 years of experience in single-family and multi-family residential design, mixed use developments and site design.

President James Holliday brings more than 40 years of experience to the firm. He holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Drexel University in Philadelphia and is a registered architect in the states of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Maryland, Delaware and Florida.