Holliday Architects Opens Office in Brigantine
(Brigantine, N.J.) The Medford-based firm of Holliday Architects has opened a second office in Brigantine to more centrally position its team to support their growing work in the shore communities. The office, located at 3212 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd., opened Dec. 1, 2021.
Founded in 1990, Holliday Architects has been designing custom homes and doing renovations/additions at the shore for the past 12 years. The team knows the planning and zoning requirements of the individual shore towns from Brigantine to Cape May, Barnegat and beyond.
“Designing custom homes along the Jersey Shore has been both fun and very rewarding,” said Scott Nehring, Partner/Principal, Holliday Architects. “Each Jersey shore community has its own building regulations, which sometimes challenges us to find creative solutions for our homeowners. We enjoy creating unique designs which maximize a site’s potential.”
Holliday’s shore home designs are distinguished by expansive living spaces, with multiple stories, incorporating decks for beautiful waterfront views. Outdoor kitchens, pools, movie and game rooms and other distinctive spaces are incorporated based on homeowner preference.
“We’re known for listening to our clients, and transforming their vision into reality,” said Nehring. “It’s their house, not ours, and it is our job to ensure that we deliver that vision.”
He notes that while custom homes and renovations continue to be a focus, Holliday also has some larger projects in the works in south Jersey. The architectural firm has an extensive commercial portfolio that includes hotels, retail outlets and restaurants. They also work with the nation’s and area’s top homebuilders to create home designs for all types of communities.
Nehring is part of the leadership team at Holliday Architects. Over the last decade, he has been the creative voice behind many of Holliday’s innovative designs for residential projects of all types and sizes, commercial renovations, expansions and reconstruction. He has 30 years of experience in single-family and multi-family residential design, mixed use developments and site design.
President James Holliday brings more than 40 years of experience to the firm. He holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Drexel University in Philadelphia and is a registered architect in the states of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, Maryland, Delaware and Florida.
About Holliday Architects
Holliday Architects was founded in 1990 in Cherry Hill, N.J. by James Holliday. The company relocated its corporate headquarters to Medford in 2006. The firm designs for residential and commercial projects, and does custom homes and renovations. For more information, visit https://hollidayarchitects.com/shore/, follow Holliday Architects on Facebook or call (609) 953-5373.