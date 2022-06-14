Give the Gift of Life - A Kidney for Avram

Powered by love, Avram Yushan dedicated his life to the care of others. Life hasn’t been easy for Avram, but it has been full of joy. After graduating college with a degree in criminal justice, Avram put his career aspirations on hold to take care of his ailing parents. He would then become the primary caregiver for his three incredible children. However, now Avram needs your help. He is in desperate need of a kidney transplant. Unfortunately, no one in Avram’s family is a match, so he is reaching out to the public in hopes of finding someone willing to donate the gift of life to Avram.

Avram was born in Romania. He grew up on his grandmother’s farm in the foothills of Dracula’s Castle. Avram’s parents left for Israel when he was just a toddler, but due to a twist of fate, they ended up in the United States. It proved much more complicated than anticipated for Avram’s parents to secure a Visa for him to join them, so he remained in Romania with his grandmother. Avram was not allowed to attend school in Romania because his parents did not live there. As a child, he spent his days milking cows and doing chores with his grandmother.

After ten years of relentless attempts to bring Avram to the states, his case won the attention of Senator Alfonso Damato. He personally went to Romania to bring Avram to his parents. “I landed in the biggest city I’d ever seen. I remember spending days just walking around looking at all the big buildings. I also remember calling my parents “Sir” and “Madam” for quite a while because we had been separated for ten years,” Avram says. He eventually adjusted to this immense change, bonded with his parents, enrolled in school, and thrived. Avram went on to attend John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City.

Sadly, following his graduation from college, Avram’s parents were both very ill. “I didn’t pursue my dream job of becoming a detective because I wanted to take care of my parents. Not just because they were my parents but because they were my best friends. I miss them so very much,” Avram says. For nearly two decades, he cared for his ill parents. But, following their passing, he was more than just sad— he was alone. At the behest of a friend, Avram traveled to England to go on a blind date. It was love at first sight. Avram returned to the United States and immediately filed the paperwork to bring his soon-to-be wife, Reny, to America. Avram put Reny through college. “She’s incredible. She passed her nursing exam on the first try and is an intensive care nurse at one of the area’s major hospitals,” Avram says.

Together Avram and Reny have three children, two daughters, and a son. They are all honor-roll students and athletes. “My son plays the violin, and all three are swimmers. They’ve traveled all over the U.S. for competitions and have won many medals,” Avram says. Avram was their primary caregiver from when they were born till January of this year. “I loved taking them to school and sports. I loved cleaning the house, doing laundry, and cooking. I truly enjoyed the simple things. Since I collapsed in January, that all changed, I can’t do any of it anymore. I’m on dialysis. I can’t drive. I just want to be the one taking care of them again,” Avram says.

In January of 2022, Avram unexpectedly collapsed. He spent a month in the hospital and left on dialysis. Since 2003, Avram has known that he inherited polycystic kidney disease from his mother but was managing it. “I had hoped that it was something I’d be able to continue to live with,” Avram says. He’d taken care of his mother for many years and had a deep understanding of this disease.

“My mom died at only 62-years-old. It was heart-breaking. I want to be here for my kids. I want to see them graduate college and get married. Please consider donating a kidney if you can or spreading the word. I am looking for a living donor, so I can return to a normal life. I am asking this of both friends and strangers because I have no immediate family that are a match. I have tried searching for donors through all types of media but so far, have not had any luck. Living donor transplants generally have better outcomes and can be arranged at a time convenient for both parties. No waiting and wondering while my body continues to weaken. I have Type A+ blood. Even if you do not have the same blood type, you can donate as part of a paired exchange program. If you choose to be a non-anonymous donor, I am sure we will be lifelong friends,” Avram says.

If you or someone you know is interested in giving the gift of life and becoming a living kidney donor for Avram Yushan contact the Organ Transplant Coordination Department at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital at 856-757-3500.

If you want more to have someone reach out to you go to bit.ly/AvramYushan