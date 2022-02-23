Freddy J's Bar & Kitchen to host 2nd Dinner Club

As one of the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic, the restaurant business has seen more changes than most. According to the National Restaurant Association, more than 110,000 restaurants closed, either temporarily or permanently, in 2020. The recovery in 2021 brought even more hardships to this struggling industry with a nationwide labor shortage. Though, if there is a silver lining, the pandemic has proven that Americans love dining out and they are more than willing to weather this storm from the dining rooms of their favorite eateries.

As restaurants and diners navigate this ever-changing landscape, unique restaurants are opening their doors formed on this mutual relationship. “We wanted to create and open our restaurant [Freddy J’s Bar & Kitchen in Mays Landing] as a love letter to our community,” says Grant Kneble, Managing Member. So, while many dining establishments were closing, the Kneble family decided it was the perfect time to show the community their appreciation in the form of a brand-new bar and kitchen.

That doesn’t mean they haven’t faced their share of struggles. Although they purchased the property in April of 2020, “literally, the next day, the shut down was announced and we were told to stay closed. We officially opened the doors as Freddy J’s Oct. 23, 2020 and closed back down three weeks later, due to Covid. We re-opened Feb. 2, 2021 in a snowstorm and have been open ever since,” Kneble says.

Past

“Growing up, my dad and I loved going to bars and eating a great burger. We loved the camaraderie of a bar and dining. So, we wanted to create something like this, together,” Kneble says. When a location by Fred Kneble’s auto shop became available, the family decided it was the perfect time to open their new business. They would take their love of burgers to the next level and offer even more. “This is a whole family affair. My grandparents and great-grandparents owned bars, my dad owns the auto shop, and I come from a marketing background,” Kneble says. So, they pooled their talents, combined their passions, and relied on their strong family history in Mays Landing to create a restaurant for everyone. “We like to say that we’re the bar and kitchen where locals hang out and strangers become friends in Atlantic County,” Kneble says.

While Freddy J’s is a ‘whole-family affair,’ it’s also for the whole family. “We designed it to accommodate everyone. Friday nights, we have karaoke and we’ve had everyone from vibrant 90-year-olds to kids perform. Our goal is to create a memorable dining experience for everyone,” Kneble says.

They also knew that they needed to have great food to create a place with this sort of scope. To achieve this, the Knebles hired one of the most accomplished chefs in the area, Chef Kelly McClay, formerly the dean of the Academy of Culinary Arts at Atlantic Cape Community College. “We wanted to take comforting food to the next level and have something for everyone. We’re committed to providing the highest quality of food with a barbeque flare,” Kneble says. Freddy J’s serves lunch and dinner, brunch on Sundays, and features a full bar.

Present

It’s difficult to say that Freddy J’s has one specialty. Of course, their house-smoked barbeque stands out, but so do their burgers, garden-fresh salads, unique starters and sandwiches. Selections such as cheese curds, which you’ll find on nearly every menu in the Midwest, are hard to come by around here. Freddy J’s offers a distinctly Northeast take on this regional staple with their buffalo cheese curds ($10), Wisconsin cheese curds tossed in buffalo sauce and served with house-made blue cheese.

Their barbeque expertise is evident throughout their menu in everything from their signature house-smoked wings to their bourbon BBQ glazed smoked meatloaf and their Freddy J’s smoked short ribs. “We house-smoke our ribs, wings, meatloaf, pulled pork, provolone—that we use in our burgers and brunch, and our tomatoes that we use throughout our menu,” Kneble says. Freddy J’s 10-piece chicken wings ($14), which recently won ‘Hottest Wings’ at Wing Wars, is a menu favorite and served with your choice of Freddy J’s classic wing sauce, hot honey garlic, bourbon barrel or Asian glaze.

If you love barbeque but try to eat on the lighter side, Freddy J’s has you covered. Consider trying one of their fresh salads like their kale Caesar ($10) or cobb salad ($12) and adding a taste of barbecue such as pulled chicken (+$4) or short rib (+$7).

Of course, their love note to the community would be incomplete without an outstanding burger menu featuring a wide selection of burgers. One of their most popular is the all day long burger ($16) with two four-ounce burgers and topped with bacon, ham, American cheese, avocado aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, a fried egg and pickles. Another popular burger is the chili cheeseburger ($15) topped with muenster cheese and house-made chili.

Future

Great things happen when good food comes with an exceptional experience—meet the Freddy J Dining Club. “My dad is a big fan of Chaine des Rotisseurs dinners and my grandparents told me about a secret dining club in Atlantic City. With the Freddy J Dinner Club, we want to offer a very unique, exceptional dining experience along those storied lines. We hope to make it a monthly or even bi-monthly experience,” Kneble says. Freddy J’s second dinner club experience will be Tue., March 1 at 7 p.m. This dinner will feature a four-course Kobe burger dinner and red wine pairing. “This dinner is an homage to my father’s and my love of burgers. We’re just taking it up a notch,” Kneble says. The first course is a grilled romaine Caesar with gorgonzola crumble, followed by maple-glazed thick-cut bacon, then the Kobe beef burger topped with aged English cheddar, wild mushrooms, and frizzled onions, the final course is a decadent chocolate cake served with Willow’s Way homemade tiramisu ice cream. The dinner and wine pairing is $60 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Go to FreddyJs.com to book.

Freddy J’s Bar & Kitchen

Where: 5698 Somers Point Road in Mays Landing.

When: Open Tue. through Thur. from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (or close), Fri. – Sat. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (or close), and Sun. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (or close)—brunch is available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

How much: Brunch $12 to $25. Starters $10 to $13. Flatbreads $10 to $12. Soups and Salads $8 to $12 (+ for add-ons). Small plates $12 to $14. Sandwiches $15 to $16. Burgers $14 to $18. Entrees $18 to $35. Dessert $10 to $11.

Services: Credit cards accepted. Disabled access. On-site parking. Available for private events. Take out available. Full bar.

More info: Call 609-829-2585 or go to FreddyJs.com