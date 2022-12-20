Four Things to Consider When Packing for a Move to Senior Living

By Brooke Chappell, Sales & Marketing Director, United Methodist Communities at The Shores

Beginning to pack for a move to a senior living community can be incredibly daunting! It’s difficult to decide which belongings are essential and which items can be safely left behind. This list will help guide older adults and their families through those tough decisions and prepare for a smooth transition to senior living.

Ask Questions About What the Community Provides

Take notes while touring the community and ask questions about what is provided and what must be supplied by the individual. For example, some assisted living communities may offer partially furnished (think a dorm room) or furnished apartments, while others may have residents bring in their own furniture and décor. Different communities and levels of care may offer different amenities like television, cable, WiFi, bedding, towels, etc., so it is always best to ask the sales counselor for specifics.

Include Small Items That Feel Like Home

Experts recommend seniors think about what makes their current residence feel like home. What items bring joy and comfort? Framed family photos or a photo albums and a few sentimental mementos are a must for any senior living packing list. A favorite lamp, a piece of artwork, and a cozy blanket won’t take up much space in the moving van but will immediately make a resident’s new apartment feel like their own.

Carefully Evaluate Clothing

A move is the perfect excuse to purge an overflowing closet! Most people have a habit of hanging onto certain items of clothing for a little too long, whether it be an outdated formal outfit that’s no longer needed or a worn-out sweater that’s seen better days. Older adults should focus on packing the clothing they wear the most, with one or two outfits for special occasions, and consider donating the rest.

Don’t Forget Toiletries

Most people have specific shampoos, conditioners, shower gels, and toothpastes they prefer to use in their morning or evening routines. Senior living communities typically have an onsite store or offer trips to the local grocery story or pharmacy so residents can pick up essentials but residents who don’t drive should pack a small supply of toiletries to ensure they won’t run out of their favorites.

United Methodist Communities at The Shores in beautiful Ocean City, NJ, offers seniors independent lifestyles with plenty of support and engagement. As part of the UMC network, The Shores provides high-quality, scalable assisted living services, as well as rehabilitation, skilled nursing, specialized memory care, hospice care, and respite care. Seniors from all faith backgrounds are welcome!

Learn more about The Shores by visiting umcommunities.org/theshores. To arrange a personal tour or to get more information about packing for a move to senior living, contact Brooke Chappell at 609-399-8505.