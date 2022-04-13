Four Reasons Seniors Should Look Forward to Retirement Living

By Brooke Chappell, Sales & Marketing Director, United Methodist Communities at The Shores

For families with loved ones who can no longer safely live alone, or for older adults who have certain medical needs, assisted living communities can be a wonderful retirement living option. Unfortunately, some people still have outdated or stereotypical notions of what life is like in a senior living community. They picture strict schedules, institutional environments, idle time spent sitting around doing nothing, and a major loss of independence.

Fortunately, modern assisted living communities could not be more different than the “nursing homes” of decades past! Today, inquiring seniors will find that most assisted living communities are bustling places full of activities, new experiences, peace of mind, and independent older adults who maintain control over their own daily lives.

Here are four reasons why life in a senior living community is really something to look forward to:

Opportunities to experience new things: Many assisted living communities have full activities calendars for residents to enjoy. Exercise classes, cooking demonstrations, music and movie nights, arts and crafts, gardening, and technology lessons are popular options in many communities. Live in community with other older adults: As the saying goes, life would be incredibly boring if everyone were all the same. Luckily assisted living communities present seniors with the opportunity to meet new people and engage with like-minded and not so like-minded peers. Exposure to different ways of thinking and people with different life experiences is an important component of personal growth and lifelong learning. Ability to maintain independence for as long as possible: The most common misconception about assisted living is that residents lose their autonomy and are no longer independent. At United Methodist Communities at The Shores, that couldn’t be further from the truth. UMC at The Shores thinks of assisted living as providing the support older adults need to maintain their independent lifestyles. Senior living communities with this outlook respect residents’ preferences and routines while also providing any daily care services residents might require. Easy access to medical services: Should an assisted living resident’s heath needs or mobility change, they will not have to relocate to access the care they need. Most assisted living communities now offer a continuum of care, so there’s no need for residents to uproot their lives and move to a different location to receive skilled nursing or specialized memory care.

United Methodist Communities at The Shores is an assisted living community in beautiful Ocean City, NJ, offering high-quality, scalable assisted living services. As part of the United Methodist Communities network, rehabilitation, skilled nursing, specialized memory care, hospice care, respite care, and access to therapists and support services are offered. Seniors from any and all faith backgrounds are welcome!

Learn more about The Shores by visiting https://theshores.umcommunities.org. Please call Brooke Chappell at 609-399-8505 with questions or to arrange a personal tour.