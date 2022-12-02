Experience the North Pole at Congress Hall and Cape Resorts

If you’ve ever wondered what life at the North Pole may be like, head to Cape May this holiday season. At Congress Hall, you can celebrate Christmas with an official tree lighting, have breakfast with Santa, craft ornaments like the elves, make gingerbread houses that could rival Mrs. Clause’s, and enjoy festive farm-to-table holiday dinners at Beach Plum Farm. “We’re very excited that this year’s Winter Wonderland features the return of some of our most beloved holiday traditions, including our Christmas Carousel and Vendor Village,” says Jessica Orlowicz, Senior Marketing Director at Cape Resorts.

Kick off the holiday season with Congress Hall’s official tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. Head to Congress Hall’s grand lawn, where the evening begins with live music featuring the talents of the Don Evans Trio, the Honey Hawks and the Cape May All-Star Jazz Quintet. At 7:30, the Congress Hall Choir takes over to lead the crowd in a festive sing-a-long. The official tree lighting ceremony will begin at 8 when everyone will countdown together and then throw the switch, illuminating Congress Hall’s beautiful 30-foot Norway Spruce. “There’s nothing quite like being on Congress Hall’s historic grounds in the shadow of this grand Christmas tree to usher in the spirit of the holidays,” Orlowicz says.

If you’re a foodie at heart, there’s no better way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year than with a farm-to-table holiday meal at Beach Plum Farm. Dine in the warm glow of Beach Plum Farm’s rustic yet elegant hoop house, surrounded by real Christmas trees and garland. Enjoy a multi-course meal, served family style, that highlights Beach Plum’s pasture-raised turkeys, heritage pork, winter vegetables and fresh herbs. Holiday Farm-to-Table Dinners begin with a hayride tour of the farm fields, followed by a candle-lit stroll through the Woodland Trail and cocktail hour. Dinners are every Friday and Saturday in Dec. and run through Dec. 24. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the dinner begins at 6. “There’s a shuttle for guests staying at Congress Hall,” Orlowicz says. Dinner is $124 per person and the farm is BYO, so bring your favorite wine or spirit.

For a tradition the kids love, join Santa for breakfast every Saturday and Sunday in Dec. through the 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a delicious buffet-style breakfast in the Grand Ballroom and be sure to dress in your holiday best for a picture with good ole St. Nick in front of the stunning poinsettia tree. The Santa breakfast is $30 for adults and $20 for kids. Reservations are required.

Complete your Christmas celebrations with a bit of crafting. Throughout December, Cape Resorts invites kids and adults to get crafty.

Crafting for Kids:

Gingerbread House Making - Every Saturday at 11 a.m. and noon. Each house is $25 to decorate and reservations are required.

Snow Globe Making - Kids and adults are invited to make their own special snow globe every Sunday in Dec. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Founder’s Hall. Snow globes are complimentary for Cape Resorts’ guests and $10 for non-guests.

Cookie Decorating – For a sweet treat, every Thursday in Dec. from 4 to 5 p.m., stop by Founder’s Hall.

Crafts the whole family will love:

Ornament Making – Every Friday through Dec. from 11 a.m. to noon, head to the Hoop House at Beach Plum Farm. Create your own unique, beautiful ornament using dried pressed flowers from Beach Plum’s harvest.

Serious Crafting:

Make your own wreath – Sunday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to noon. Beach Plum Farm will help you celebrate the yuletide season with this historic tradition. Beach Plum Farm will provide fresh pine, berries, holly, twine and finishing touches. All you need to bring is a bit of creativity and holiday spirit. This session is $60 for non-guests and $45 for Cape Resorts’ guests. Reservations are required.