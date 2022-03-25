Best NJ Sports Betting Sites and Online Sportsbooks for New Jersey Sports Bettors in 2022

Let’s face it: the novelty of legal online sportsbooks has all but worn off, and players these days probably just wanna cut through the noise and discover the real best sports betting sites in NJ.

That’s where we’ve come in, with an expert ranking criteria devised by players like you.

We’ll be breaking down all the top NJ online sportsbooks by game variety, payout quickness, mobile optimization, top-paying promos, and much more.

Let’s begin.

Best NJ Online Sports Betting Sites

Caesars Sportsbook: Best NJ sportsbook overall

Betway: Best for casual players

SugarHouse: Best sports variety

PointsBet: Lowest vig

BetMGM: Best loyalty program

Borgata Online: Most unique promos

DraftKings: Best NJ sports betting app

UniBet: Best for live betting

1. Caesars Sportsbook — Best NJ Sportsbook Overall

Pros:

Top industry reputation

Great same game parlay builder

Partnerships with the NBA, NFL, and NHL

Fluid mobile version

Plenty of promos

Cons:

Not a lot of value lines

Caesars has been synonymous with sports betting dating back to boxing matches in Sinatra-era Las Vegas, so it’s only natural that they step up to the plate with one of the best New Jersey sports betting sites online.

And it’s not just because of their partnerships with many big leagues - they’re constantly innovating and not falling back on their reputation laurels.

Sportsbook Variety: 4.5/5

This is a veritable playground for American major league sports lovers. It starts with their partnerships with the NBA, NFL, and NHL, which allow them not only to offer a superior menu of lines for these sports, but tack on unique promos like jersey giveaways as well.

NJ sports fans looking to bet on the Devils, Nets, Knicks, Jets, or Giants will also find tons of inspiration with their carefully crafted parlay boosts centered around area teams.

While we did notice that Caesars didn’t offer the greatest secondary sports markets (like soccer, rugby, and snooker), we’re happy to report that they offer competitive odds across the board, and don’t tend to jack up juice just because their reputation is worth an extra dollar of vig.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.5/5

In opening up their promotions menu a couple OF things stuck out, primarily in that Caesars isn’t afraid to create a unique promo or two.

On the welcome bonus front, there’s an above-average $2,000 deposit match option. You’ll also get a gas card as a little extra on top of that.

Payments: 5/5

As far as payments go, it’s about as good as it gets for legal NJ sportsbooks with a menu consisting of online banking, Visa, Mastercard, eCheck, Skrill, PayPal, PayNearMe, the Caesars Sportsbook Prepaid Play+ Card, and cash at any Caesars sportsbook.

The $20 deposit minimum could be considered a bit high for small bankroll players, but this is by no means unreasonable in the New Jersey sports betting market.

On the withdrawal side, expect cash-outs to be processed within 72 hours, but ‘usually quicker’. We’d say this is about average, if not a bit slow compared to other top NJ sports betting sites. It’d be nice if they could step up and guarantee something a bit quicker.

Mobile App Functionality: 5/5

Right from the get-go, you feel like this was a carefully planned creation, not just a clumsily put together app to help with market share. The facial recognition login system is not only more secure, but ideal for throwing oneself quickly into the live bet action.

We found interaction with the app to be smooth, intuitive, and ultimately faster than most sports betting apps in NJ simply because there’s not a lot of clutter in the form of ads, promotions, and fringe sports you’ll never wager a penny on.

No lag was found while we created a massive 5 team parlay either, a tell-tale sign that the app has the guts to deliver top performance to New Jersey sports bettors.

2. BetWay — Best NJ Sports Betting Site for Casual Players

Pros:

Huge betting coverage

Slick, functional website design

eSports options available

Small deposit minimum

Nice parlay boosters

Cons:

Very standard promo offers

It was in 2006 on the blue shores of Malta that (arguably) Europe’s most reputable sportsbook was launched. And now they’re ranked as one of the best sportsbooks in New Jersey thanks to a superior sports menu - and a hard-to-beat NBA and NHL menu that’s tinged with all sorts of boost promos specifically for NJ players.

Sportsbook Variety: 4.6/5

Being of European origins, it’s really no surprise that there’s just a ridiculous amount of betting markets on sports outside the big American leagues. If you’re looking for European soccer, F1, or even Aussie rules football, there’s plenty to like here.

That said, BetWay doesn’t shy away in offering arguably the best pre-game markets for NBA and NHL games. With over 100 guaranteed markets per game, naturally heavy in some of the most exciting player props, this is the perfect place to bet Devils, Knicks, and Nets.

There’s also a live betting option that is as smooth as butter. The simplicity is what really makes it work, with an uncluttered interface that almost feels like it was designed for low bandwidth connections. This is the perfect accompaniment to the big game on a second screen.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.5/5

New Jersey sports lovers will be happy to see that Betway has got a partnership with the New Jersey Devils, which is probably the reason why they’ve got the best NHL parlay boost (15%, on all games during the season) in the business.

Sure, the up to $250 risk-free bet for first-time depositors is on the low side, but we like how it can be applied to favorite bets of up to -300, which makes the freeroll all the more likely to pay off.

For casual players who just like wagering small $10 and $20 bets, there’s also some nice free bets offers of this size. This is also one of the best places to bet on soccer, as evidenced by their 40% parlay boost promo, arguably the highest online.

Payments: 4/5

We’re happy to see that all transactions at BetWay are fee-free, using a standard yet ample menu including PayPal, credit cards (Visa & Mastercard), Play+, cash vouchers (PayNearMe), cash at the casino cage, and ACH transfer.

Notice that debit cards are not accepted, which could be an inconvenience for some casual players who don’t have a large arsenal of e-wallets and experience in online sports betting deposits.

On the withdrawal side, it’s a bit alarming that there’s no cash-out time guarantee. Simply stating that ‘processing time may vary’ seems like a bit of an amateur mistake, though so far, we’ve come across no noise that payments are particularly slow here.

Mobile App Functionality: 4/5

After seeing how thoroughly stocked their desktop version was, we were worried that their downloadable app for iOS and Android would crumble under the load. This isn’t the case. The BetWay app was fluid and offered a comparative menu with little lag or issue.

Sure, the design isn’t going to win any prizes - but in the end, we’re looking to find lines and place bets without any hassle, and it does just that. We just wish it didn’t look a bit like the desktop version shoehorned into a mobile phone’s resolution.

Our parlay test went off without a hitch, with the bet slip not running on fumes as we added game after game. There’s even a cool ‘keep bets in slip’ option which makes it easy to keep games handy that you want to use in subsequent parlays.

3. SugarHouse — Best Sports Variety of any NJ Sports Betting Site

Pros:

Quick result turnover

Fast payouts

Enormous sports menu

Superior soccer offerings

Nice free bet offers for existing players

Cons:

Relatively low first deposit bonus

Those familiar with publicly traded Rush Street Interactive, operator of many brick and mortar sportsbooks across the United States, will find this reputable NJ sportsbook operating under their umbrella along with powerhouse BetRivers.

In fact, the sites are basically identical except for sporting a different coat of paint, but this is a good thing.

Sportsbook Variety: 4.5/5

The thing that stood out to us right away was SugarHouse’s tendency to not only offer value to some spread bets, but also take it away as well.

Yes, like most sportsbooks in NJ, there’s a classic offering of 20 cent (-110) lines, but we also frequently found lines that stood out as being better or worse than the big bookie competitors.

As such, we recommend that you always maintain a SugarHouse account as (at least) a secondary sportsbook to better value-hunt your bets.

In all, this is a very wide assortment of sports that has a particularly deep football offering, covering everything, from futures to the CFL draft.

Unlike other New Jersey sportsbooks, we also noticed that their boosts often were made on player props - which just has a unique way of making matching sports more exciting.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.5/5

The one thing that bothers us about typical free bet promos for first depositors is that, well, you have to lose to take advantage of them. SugarHouse offers the antidote here, with their casino-like 100% match that has just a 1x playthrough requirement (-200 odds or longer only).

In fact, the bonus is also valid in the casino, so you can earn it off there as well. Beyond this, we also really loved their NCAAB and NHL profit boost promos and same game parlays.

There’s also another unique promo option here, which involves bonuses offered to those players who follow them on social media.

Payments: 4.5/5

What really stood out for us from the get-go at SugarHouse was the speed of their payouts.

There aren’t many top sportsbooks in New Jersey that cash out within 24 hours for most methods, but they find the time here - just be wary that the online banking option can take 2 to 5 business days for withdrawals.

On the deposit side, there’s a huge menu of payment options, including online banking, Visa, Mastercard, Discover, PayPal, eChecks, PayNearMe, SugarHouse Play+, and cash right at the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City.

Do keep in mind, however, that withdrawals are not processed back to cards, so users will have to use online banking, PayPal, cash at the cage, or check by mail.

Mobile App Functionality: 4/5

We’re happy with the overall app performance here, as it’s a smooth trip through their seemingly endless sports menus.

Honestly, it wasn’t as speedy as some of the other apps, as we noticed a bit of lag at times, especially when trying to add multiple events to the same bet slip. But for all intents and purposes, this should go above and beyond the needs of most bettors.

Yes, the ad/promo carousel could be to blame, as it’s a bit invasive and probably takes up a bit of bandwidth - but at least they’ve got a great menu of daily offers to push in the first place.

It’s actually almost a miracle that this app is glitch-free, considering they’ve packaged their sportsbook and casino in the same app - a nice plus for casino gambling lovers.

4. PointsBet — Lowest Vig of all NJ Online Sports Betting Sites

Pros:

Great value lines

Massive two-tier welcome bonus

Unique ‘PointsBetting’ opportunities

Fully functional mobile version

Great sports variety

Cons:

Volatile action

If the slogan ‘the more you’re right, the more you win’ sounds like some sort of cosmic justice in the NJ sports gambling galaxy, then you’ve probably found a potential home at PointsBet with its unique points winning system. There’s no better way to jack up the excitement on games, though do keep in mind that it works both ways.

Sportsbook Variety: 4.5/5

The more you’re right, the more you win - let’s unpack this for a second.

PointsBet is giving players the ability to compound wins on traditional totals, spreads, and props bets. That means if you bet the Nets to cover a 4.5 spread, you could win extra money for every point beyond the cover - which is an action lover’s dream.

Do keep in mind, however, that the losses always compound the other way too, and your account has to have enough money to cover it. For this reason, we’re urging players to play this new betting opportunity responsibly.

Of course, PointsBet is more than just its compounding PointsBetting offer. There is a huge menu of sports to choose from here, and we’ve noticed more low juice games here than any other of our top online betting sites in NJ - value bettors, take note.

Bonuses and Promos: 5/5

We love a unique promotion and PointsBet’s ‘Karma Kommittee’ might be the best one going - consider them your own private guardian angel, as they reward you with free bets for particularly brutal sports beats involving blown calls, injuries, and other mishaps.

Expect a great variety of small free bet offers for big events too, as well as an amazing parlay promo for you parlay lovers..

Payments: 4/5

There’s a very standard payments menu here that includes online banking, Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, PayNearMe, and ACH/eCheck.

Yes, you could make the argument that PointsBet lacks the variety of offshore sites, but what legal NJ sportsbook doesn’t? Aside from cash options at cash cages (there’s no brick and mortar partner yet), there’s something for everybody here.

Withdrawal options are more limited. Credit and debit cards are not permitted to cash out, so you’ll have to use online banking, eCheck, or PayPal.

We love that PointsBet guarantees payouts processed within 48 hours.

Mobile App Functionality: 4.5/5

Before we even downloaded the PointsBet app, we were surprised to see really high ratings in both the Google Play and App Store - a rarity in this business, and a testament to the app’s quality appreciated by gamblers across multiple states.

PointsBet actually promises their mobile app is ‘2x faster than the competition’ - and while we can’t calculate it down to the nanosecond, we can’t exactly disagree, either. It’s just a slick, intuitive NJ online sports betting experience all around.

We would’ve loved the bet slip to be responsive when stacking up games in parlays, the added scrolling was slightly annoying, but in the end, being one of the top sports betting apps in NJ, it’s hardly a big concern.

5. BetMGM — Best Loyalty Program of any New Jersey Online Sportsbook

Pros:

Industry-leading reputation

Unique and potentially lucrative loyalty program

‘Edit My Bet’ and ‘Early Cashout’ options

Fantastic online casino

Promos for your favorite NJ and NY teams

Cons:

Not the best fringe sports offering

MGM’s branding speaks for itself, being not only the namesake of the biggest casino on the Las Vegas strip, but a stalwart in the live sports betting world dating back to the huge boxing matches of the 1990s that took sports betting to the mainstream.

We found they kept their old spirit alive, but aren’t afraid to reinvent themselves for the NJ online sportsbook world.

Sportsbook Variety: 4/5

Unlike some of our other top NJ online sports betting sites, we noticed a bigger presence of the non-major league sports here. Lovers of boxing, golf, tennis, and MMA will find a greater variety of bets here than almost anywhere else.

That said, at the same time, we are talking about a sportsbook that has as many NBA, NFL, and MLB promos as anybody else. For these leagues, expect a huge player prop list, too.

Parlay lovers are especially well taken care of here, with same game parlays, parlay boosts, parlay insurance, and even a specific ‘feature parlay boost’ menu on offer.

In all, though, given the prestige of this NJ sportsbook, you can’t expect them to be pricing games at a discount to try and get bettors on the site - the vigorish here is just industry average.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.5/5

From a cash standpoint the up to $1,000 free bet offer for first depositors is one of the best in the business.

In all, it seems as if BetMGM is actually worried about entertainment value for the customer, and not just a big pie-in-the-sky dollar total to splatter across banners and suck players in.

We see this even more across their additional promotions: parlay boosts, NBA and NFL same game parlay insurance, early cash-out bets, and weekly free bets for existing players.

There’s also a very cool ‘Edit My Bet’ feature that allows NJ sports bettors to alter any straight or parlay bet while the game is still in progress.

If you’re looking for a good vacation, know also that their M Life Rewards loyalty program points can add up to an amazing deal on packages at any MGM resort whether it’s in NJ or Las Vegas.

Payments: 5/5

There’s a great selection for depositing at BetMGM with online banking, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, PayNearMe, PayPal, eChecks, Skrill, and BetMGM Prepaid Play+ on offer.

Expect the same methods available for withdrawals, with Visa, PayPal, and Skrill being very quick with an average processing time of just 24 hours.

All the bank transfer options on the other hand take 2-4 business days.

Again, this is about as quick as it gets for legal NJ sportsbooks online, and given the sheer amount of methods, we just have to give them a rare perfect score here.

Mobile App Functionality: 4.5/5

It’s hard to fault the look here. There’s just something about black, gold, and grey that conveys calmness, trust, and even a bit of glamour.

The BetMGM app is simplified, taking what appears to be an overwhelming amount of menus from the desktop version and breaking it down to just 19 easy-scroll menus.

They also have the quickest search function of all the NJ sports betting apps we’ve reviewed. It had us up and plowing through fringe player props in seconds. The instant deposit feature also was much quicker than some of the more convoluted cashiers in other apps.

The live betting was also lag-free. Even when the odds were refreshing, it didn’t seem like the phone was having trouble trying to call the new ones up.

Runners-up:

How We Ranked the Top New Jersey Sports Betting Sites

Sportsbook Variety:

Every NJ sportsbook tends to have the same basic menu these days, which is fine for most bettors, but we’re looking to find that extra edge in the form of reduced juice bookies - as well as sportsbooks who offer larger markets for all the big sports, boosts on NJ sports, and more.

Bonuses and Promos:

We want our players to get up and running on our top NJ sportsbooks, which is why we’ve read the fine print to ensure their first deposit bonuses are not only lucrative in number, but fair in their requirements.

We’re also giving extra points to bookies with original promos for existing players.

Payments:

We’re selecting online sports betting sites that have the vastest payment processor options to ensure that NJ players can get their money on the site quickly, securely, and without fees. On the withdrawal side, we’re also ranking sportsbooks that process winnings in 48 hours or less.

Mobile App Functionality:

We’re not content doing a quick run-through on the desktop side. That’s why we’ve analyzed the NJ sports betting apps using a variety of devices (tablets, phones, etc.) and operating systems (iOS and Android) to rank ones that offer the best mobile capabilities for gambling on the go.

New Jersey Sports Betting - FAQ

Is online sports betting legal in New Jersey?

Gambling online was legalized in the state of New Jersey back in 2013, though the law was in limbo until the state won a 2018 lawsuit against Nevada to loosen their monopoly in the sector. Most of the legal online sports betting sites in NJ came online shortly after.

When can you gamble in New Jersey?

You must be 21 years or older to gamble at all online (and offline) gambling establishments in the state of New Jersey.

Is BetMGM sportsbook legal in NJ?

Yes, BetMGM is a legal online sports betting site in New Jersey.

Is Caesars Sportsbook legal in NJ?

Yes, Caesars Sportsbook is a legal sportsbook in New Jersey - and it’s also got one of the best sports betting sites New Jersey bettors can use.

What’s the best online sportsbook in NJ?

We’ve selected Caesars Sportsbook as our top online sportsbook in New Jersey for its great combination of unique promos, ironclad reputation, and superior American sports betting menu.

What is the most popular online sports betting site in New Jersey?

Right now, partly due to their unique PointsBetting offer as well as their low vig, we’d say that PointsBet is the most popular sports betting site in New Jersey at the time of writing.

Best Online Sportsbooks in New Jersey - Comparison

Site Editor’s Notes Score

🥇 Caesars Large risk free bet for first depositors, unquestionable reputation, amazing list of markets for major American sports; one of the best sports betting apps





99%

🥈 BetWay Great parlay boosters and free bets offers, small min deposit for casual players, 100+ guaranteed markets for big USA sports



97%

🥉SugarHouse Fast payouts, enormous soccer betting markets, slick all in one app that includes a casino



96%

PointsBet Unique ‘PointsBetting’ wagering options, two-tier deposit bonus, best vig in the industry



95%

BetMGM

Decades long reputation, ‘Edit My Bet’ promos, boosts for NY and NJ sports teams





94%

How to Get Started on an NJ Sports Betting Site

1. Sign up for a new account

Open the Caesars Sportsbook site and click the green ‘sign up’ button

Enter some personal details and your email address

2. Check your email

Open Caesars’ verification email (if not found, check spam box)

Follow the instructions

3. Deposit your funds and play

Log in using your account details

Click through to the cashier and deposit with the method of your choice

Wrapping Up the Best Online Sportsbooks NJ Bettors Can Use

With so many different options that could be considered the best online sportsbooks in New Jersey, it was hard to choose Caesars Sportsbook at #1, but we can’t ignore their amazing American sports variety, generous deposit bonus, and lifelong reputation.

That said, we’re sure that any of the top NJ sportsbooks in our list can deliver for you, depending on your own unique preferences.

Whichever sportsbook you decide to go with, we urge you to play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER:

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 21+ only.

Online casino sites and sports betting sites listed here may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Our reviews are independent and reader-supported and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our websites guides, this does not affect our rankings methodology and we always recommend sites we believe will provide the most enjoyable gaming experience.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources: