4 Ways a Move to Assisted Living Can Boost Health & Happiness

By Brooke Chappell, Sales & Marketing Director, United Methodist Communities at the Shores

Many seniors resist moving into an assisted living community because they fear a loss of independence and quality of life. The reality, however, is quite different. Modern assisted living communities are much more technologically advanced, attractive, and beneficial than the stereotypical “nursing home” many people imagine. As the following reasons illustrate, a move to assisted living often results in a happier, healthier lifestyle.

  1. In-house dining options prepared by executive chefs eliminate the hassle of grocery shopping, meal prep, and cleanup. Throughout the day, assisted living residents can enjoy fresh, restaurant quality meals and snacks in a variety of dining locations.
  1. Keeping track of appointments, taking care of chores and home maintenance, and driving safety are all common stressors for older adults. A move to assisted living means that all that – and more- is taken care of, without negatively impacting independence or socialization. Senior communities offer transportation to appointments, restaurants, stores, and many other locations, while trained associates handle maintenance and housekeeping needs.

  1. Many seniors living at home alone worry about taking a nasty fall, becoming ill, or even falling victim to burglaries or home invasions. If an older adult is recovering from a surgery or hospitalization, the stress only increases. At an assisted living community, the apartments are designed with fall prevention in mind and associates are on hand to monitor and assist with any health concerns. With receptionists, security features, and a host of extra eyes and ears, assisted living offers a secure environment.
  1. While many seniors desire to remain at home to preserve their independence, that independence can easily slide into loneliness. Social isolation can be severely detrimental to both physical and mental health, with recent studies suggestion prolonged isolation can have harmful effects on par with smoking. Fortunately, assisted living communities understand the importance of a healthy social life and offer programs and activities for a wide range of interests and abilities.

United Methodist Communities at The Shores is an assisted living community in beautiful Ocean City, NJ, offering high-quality, scalable assisted living services. As part of the United Methodist Communities network, rehabilitation, skilled nursing, specialized memory care, hospice care, respite care, and access to therapists and support services are offered. Seniors from any and all faith backgrounds are welcome!

Learn more about The Shores by visiting https://theshores.umcommunities.org . Please call Brooke Chappell at 609-399-8505 with questions or to arrange a personal tour.

