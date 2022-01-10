Spirit wins Seagull finale

Jamil Wilkins scored 17 as the Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team closed the Seagull Classic with a 50-34 win over ACIT on Sunday night.
Jayden Llanos added 12 for the Spartans, who improved to 3-2.
Jayden Lopez led ACIT with 17. ACIT fell to 4-2.
ACIT 2 8 7 17 – 34
Holy Spirit 10 12 12 16 - 50
ACIT-Stroud 2, Owens 7, Lopez 17, Tucker 2, Williams 2, Quintana 4
HS- K. Gilliam 4, Wilkins 17, Coles 2, F. Gilliam 1, Kane 3, Arici 3, Llanos 12, Roseborough 2, Smith 6
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
