Spirit wins Seagull finale
Spirit wins Seagull finale

Jamil Wilkins scored 17 as the Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team closed the Seagull Classic with a 50-34 win over ACIT on Sunday night.

Jayden Llanos added 12 for the Spartans, who improved to 3-2.

Jayden Lopez led ACIT with 17. ACIT fell to 4-2.

ACIT 2 8 7 17 – 34

Holy Spirit 10 12 12 16 - 50

ACIT-Stroud 2, Owens 7, Lopez 17, Tucker 2, Williams 2, Quintana 4

HS- K. Gilliam 4, Wilkins 17, Coles 2, F. Gilliam 1, Kane 3, Arici 3, Llanos 12, Roseborough 2, Smith 6

