Spirit ends losing streak

The Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team got a much-needed win Saturday night.
The Spartans ended a three-game losing streak with a 65-43 win over Ocean City.
Jahmir Smith scored 24 for the Spartans, who improved to 6-5.
Colin Randles scored 17 for Ocean City (5-8).
Holy Spirit 21 8 17 19 - 65
Ocean City 9 15 7 10 – 43
HS-K. Gilliam 6, F. Gilliam 5, Legette 2, Wilkins 10, Llanos 4, Roseborough 3, Smith 24, Kane 6, Coles 3
OC-Schlatter 5, Randles 17, Chevere 13, Sakers 2, Muskett 3, Grimley 3
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
