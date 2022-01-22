 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spirit ends losing streak
Spirit ends losing streak

The Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team got a much-needed win Saturday night.

The Spartans ended a three-game losing streak with a 65-43 win over Ocean City.

Jahmir Smith scored 24 for the Spartans, who improved to 6-5.

Colin Randles scored 17 for Ocean City (5-8).

Holy Spirit 21 8 17 19 - 65

Ocean City 9 15 7 10 – 43

HS-K. Gilliam 6, F. Gilliam 5, Legette 2, Wilkins 10, Llanos 4, Roseborough 3, Smith 24, Kane 6, Coles 3

OC-Schlatter 5, Randles 17, Chevere 13, Sakers 2, Muskett 3, Grimley 3

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
