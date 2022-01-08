Spirit/Elizabeth game stopped because of slippery floor

The matchup between the Holy Spirit and Elizabeth boys basketball teams was cancelled because of a slippery floor.

The Spartans led 10-2 with 1 minute, 49 seconds left in the first quarter when they game was stopped. Several players had slipped.

The slippery floor was most likely caused by fans bringing in rock salt from the parking lot on their shoes.

Sunday’s games at the Seagull are on as scheduled.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.