Spirit/Elizabeth game stopped because of slippery floor

The matchup between the Holy Spirit and Elizabeth boys basketball teams was cancelled because of a slippery floor.
The Spartans led 10-2 with 1 minute, 49 seconds left in the first quarter when they game was stopped. Several players had slipped.
The slippery floor was most likely caused by fans bringing in rock salt from the parking lot on their shoes.
Sunday’s games at the Seagull are on as scheduled.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today