Spirit downs Millville

The Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team got a much-needed win Monday night.

Rocco Arici scored 23 points as the Spartans stopped a three-game losing streak with a 58-46 win over Millville.

David Legette chipped in with 13 for Spirit, which improved to (7-12). Jaden Merrill scored 14 for Millville (13-5).

