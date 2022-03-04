 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spirit advances to semifinals

Jamil Wilkins scored seven of his game-high 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Holy Spirit High School boys basketball pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Doane 51-28 in a South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinal.

Ky Gilliam chipped in with 11 for the Spartans. Fourth-seeded Spirit will play at top-seeded Trenton Catholic in the semifinals Monday.

Doane 12 6 2 8 – 28

Holy Spirit 9 8 11 23 - 51

DO-Hargion 7, Njoga 8, Smiley 2, Evans 1, Addesa 10

HS-Wilkins 13, Smith 9, K. Gilliam 11, Llanos 8, S. Kane 2, Coles 1, Roseborough 2, E. Kane 4, F. Gilliam 1

