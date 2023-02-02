Spencer’s expansion a vote of confidence in area, NJ

New Jersey has been home to many national corporations over the decades, and many have left for states where the tax and regulatory burden isn’t so heavy. Can’t blame them, since New Jersey is also a top state for people to leave these days.

One of the corporate stalwarts that has stayed came to South Jersey 60 years ago, and plans to keep growing here. Right before Christmas, Spencer Gifts received approval from Egg Harbor Township to expand its headquarters on the Black Horse Pike.

The company does business as Spirit Halloween and as Spencer’s, which is the name on its first retail store opened in 1963, still operating in the Cherry Hill Mall.

These days the company has more than 640 stores in the United States and Canada.

The expansion will add 27,300 square feet and additional parking. A township official said about 100 more employees are expected at the headquarters. Nationwide, the company reportedly has 30,000 employees and annual revenue of $4.3 billion.

We’re encouraged by the confidence Spencer Gifts continues to show in the township, Atlantic County and the Jersey Shore.

Spencer has succeeded in the challenging national retail industry by staying ever inventive and entrepreneurial, and vigorously competitive.

“Over the past number of years, we have experienced significant growth in both Spencer’s and Spirit Halloween.

So much so, that we have had to move some of our teams to separate locations temporarily,” said longtime CEO Steven Silverstein.

“We believe that working together in an office environment is fundamental to our creativity and collaboration. We have found a comfortable balance of a hybrid work schedule that offers both office and flex time.”

Township Mayor Paul Hodson said the headquarters brings jobs and stokes economic activity. “We’re pretty lucky to have Spencer’s,” he said. “I think it’s a great accomplishment for the township to have that facility.”

The company has long sold novelty gifts, T-shirts, adult products and pop culture items in stores across the country. Starting in 1999, it created a new powerhouse, Spirit Halloween, that has another 1,450 stores open ahead of the holiday to sell costumes and spooky decor.

Last July, the company celebrated the start of that season and the fall opening of “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” at its flagship store in the Harbor Square shopping center down the pike.

About 2,000 people came out to see the movie’s stars and be among the first to buy the new Halloween creations.

Silverstein said the expansion will create “a total campus that will provide a great work environment and serve as a foundation for our teams and our brands for today and for many years to come.”

“This is our way of saying we believe in ourselves, our future and our community.”