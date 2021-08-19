Spears under investigation

LOS ANGELES — The Ventura County Sheriff's department has launched a misdemeanor battery investigation into Britney Spears after one of her housekeepers reported to deputies that the pop singer struck her during an argument.
Ventura County Sheriff Capt. Eric Buschow said the incident unfolded Monday and the housekeeper contacted deputies in the aftermath and filed a report. He declined to discuss specifically how the housekeeper claimed Spears made physical contact.
Buschow said the housekeeper showed no visible signs of injury and the investigation will be forwarded to the Ventura County District Attorney to decide.
Representatives for Spears did not immediately respond Thursday to the Los Angeles Times' request for comment.
A source said it was a dispute involving a pet belonging to Spears, and the housekeeper accused the singer of slapping or trying to swat at the phone she was holding. For such a misdemeanor offense to be charged, prosecutors usually require a law enforcement officer to witness the incident or for there to be other physical evidence of the battery. Spears lives in Thousand Oaks.
According to TMZ, "a source "connected to" Spears has denied any physical altercation between the Grammy winner and her staff member. The same source claimed the sheriff's department told Spears' team the investigation wouldn't amount to anything.
Young pulls out of Farm Aid: Neil Young has pulled out of the Farm Aid benefit concert that is scheduled in Hartford on Sept. 25, Young announced on his official site on Wednesday. Young is one of several artists to cancel or postpone national concert dates as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The remaining five headliners in the show, which will be at the Xfinity Theatre, are Willie Nelson & Family, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds and Margo Price.
9 new songs on remastered "Tattoo You": The Rolling Stones are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their album “Tattoo You” with a remastered collection that includes nine previously unreleased tracks.
The newly-remastered 11-track album is out on Oct. 22, including songs “Hang Fire,” “Waiting on a Friend” and the opening track, “Start Me Up.” The deluxe formats will also include the albums “Lost & Found: Rarities” and the 26-track “Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982.”
The “Lost & Found: Rarities” album includes the original “Living in the Heart of Love,” a version of Jimmy Reed's “Shame, Shame, Shame,” a cover of Dobie Gray’s soulful “Drift Away” and a reggae-tinged version of “Start Me Up.”
New Sheeran album on Oct. 29: British pop star Ed Sheeran announced Thursday that his upcoming studio album “=,” which is pronounced “Equals,” will release on Oct. 29. He unveiled his 14-song track list, which includes his recently released single “Bad Habits.”