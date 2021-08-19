Spears under investigation

LOS ANGELES — The Ventura County Sheriff's department has launched a misdemeanor battery investigation into Britney Spears after one of her housekeepers reported to deputies that the pop singer struck her during an argument.

Ventura County Sheriff Capt. Eric Buschow said the incident unfolded Monday and the housekeeper contacted deputies in the aftermath and filed a report. He declined to discuss specifically how the housekeeper claimed Spears made physical contact.

Buschow said the housekeeper showed no visible signs of injury and the investigation will be forwarded to the Ventura County District Attorney to decide.

Representatives for Spears did not immediately respond Thursday to the Los Angeles Times' request for comment.

A source said it was a dispute involving a pet belonging to Spears, and the housekeeper accused the singer of slapping or trying to swat at the phone she was holding. For such a misdemeanor offense to be charged, prosecutors usually require a law enforcement officer to witness the incident or for there to be other physical evidence of the battery. Spears lives in Thousand Oaks.