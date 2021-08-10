Spartans return numerous standouts from last season's undefeated team

Trevor Cohen, a three-year starter, returns at quarterback. Cohen, who has committed to Rutgers University on a baseball scholarship, threw for 808 yards and seven TDs last season.

“Each and every year he’s matured as a quarterback,” Russo said. “Taking control of the team, making sure everybody is on the same team. He’s stepped it up as a leader for us. Athletically, he’s one of the best athletes that we have on our team.”

Senior wide receiver Elijah Steward caught 11 TD passes as a sophomore in 2019 and appears poised to have another big year. He ran a 4.4 40-yard dash this summer.

“He’s one of the most underrated wide receivers in South Jersey,” Russo said. “That kid does not get enough credit.”

Four-year starters Eric Roman (DB), Michael Francisco (LB) and Michael Weaver (DB) spark the Spirit defense. Markus Lewis is a three-year starter at linebacker. Will Marable, a transfer from Cedar Creek, will give the defensive line a boost when he becomes eligible four games into the season.

“I think overall,” Russo said, “the defense is going to be the best part of our team.”