Spartans return numerous standouts from last season's undefeated team

The Holy Spirit High School football team finished as the consensus No. 1 team in South Jersey last season.
The Spartans have the talent to repeat that feat and contend for a state championship this season.
Spirit returns nine starters on offense and six on defense.
“The kids are really excited,” Spartans coach A.J. Russo said. “They’re not taking anything for granted.”
The Spartans must replace running back Patrick Smith, who is now at Vanderbilt after rushing for 1,719 yards and 16 touchdowns in seven games last season.
Gavin Roman, a 5-foot-8, 165-pound junior who averaged 22.8 yards per catch as a wide receiver last season, steps in as the Spartans primary ball carrier.
“Gavin has great vision, and he’s quick on his feet,” Russo said. “He’s a little light, but he makes up for that with his vision and balance.”
Roman’s life will be made by easier by the fact that Spirit returns all five offensive linemen – Jesse Bartlett, Justin McNulty, Javian Magee, Jadyn Crew and Tyler Peterson – and tight end Jashon Teller. McNulty and Magee were Press First Team All Stars last season.
“If you have big guys upfront, who are consistent,” Russo said, “hopefully good things will happen. We’re running the same offense we’ve run for three years. They know what we’re doing.”
Trevor Cohen, a three-year starter, returns at quarterback. Cohen, who has committed to Rutgers University on a baseball scholarship, threw for 808 yards and seven TDs last season.
“Each and every year he’s matured as a quarterback,” Russo said. “Taking control of the team, making sure everybody is on the same team. He’s stepped it up as a leader for us. Athletically, he’s one of the best athletes that we have on our team.”
Senior wide receiver Elijah Steward caught 11 TD passes as a sophomore in 2019 and appears poised to have another big year. He ran a 4.4 40-yard dash this summer.
“He’s one of the most underrated wide receivers in South Jersey,” Russo said. “That kid does not get enough credit.”
Four-year starters Eric Roman (DB), Michael Francisco (LB) and Michael Weaver (DB) spark the Spirit defense. Markus Lewis is a three-year starter at linebacker. Will Marable, a transfer from Cedar Creek, will give the defensive line a boost when he becomes eligible four games into the season.
“I think overall,” Russo said, “the defense is going to be the best part of our team.”
Russo said Roman is so experienced he can call the defensive signals in his sleep. Francisco made 51 tackles, 16 for losses, last season.
Holy Spirit won't get a chance to ease into the season. Its first three games are against Maryland power DeMatha Catholic, St, Joseph and Camden.
“Our schedule is very challenging and that’s what these kids are excited about as well,” Russo said. “We’re expected to be a pretty decent football team. (The schedule) presents a challenge and our guys are ready to step up. It’s a great opportunity for us.”
Holy Spirit
Coach: A.J. Russo
League/group: West Jersey Football League Memorial Division/Non-Public B
Last season’s record: 8-0
2021 prediction: Favorite – The Spartans begin the season with a 12-game winning streak.
Key players: Tyler Peterson, Jr., OL, 5-10, 235; Jadyn Crewe, Sr., OL/DL, 6-2, 240; Javian Magee, Sr., OL, 6-0, 215; Justin McNulty, Sr., OL/DL, 6-2, 235; Jesse Bartlett, Sr., OL/DL, 6-5, 280; Trevor Cohen, Sr., QB, 6-0, 190; Elijah Steward, Sr., WR/DB, 5-10, 180; Jayden Llanos, Jr., WR/LB, 6-3, 180; Gavin Roman, Jr., RB/WR/DB, 5-8, 165; Michael Weaver, Sr., DB/RB, 6-1, 190; George Coles, Sr., RB/CB, 5-7, 155; Will Marable, Sr., DL, 6-2, 260; Jashon Teller, Sr., DL/TE, 6-2, 225; Markus Lewis, Sr., LB, 6-0, 215; Robert McDevitt, Jr., NG, 5-11, 195; Sean Burns, Jr., DB, 6-3, 200; Sean Finan, Jr., DL, 5-8, 175; Brad Stroby, Jr., OL, 6-7, 245.
