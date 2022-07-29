 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spain: Prosecutors to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira

  • 0

MADRID — Prosecutors in Spain said Friday they would ask a court to sentence Colombian pop star Shakira to eight years and two months in prison if she is convicted in her expected trial for alleged tax fraud.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014. The prosecutors said they would also seek a fine of 24 million euros ($24 million).

The indictment details six charges against Shakira. The singer this week rejected a settlement deal offered by prosecutors, opting to go to trial instead. A trial date has yet to be set.

Her publicists in London said in a statement Friday that Shakira "has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer."

People are also reading…

The publicists accused the Spanish Tax Agency of violating her rights.

Shakira's Spanish public relations team said earlier this week that the artist has deposited the amount she is said to owe, including 3 million euros in interest.

Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged the Grammy winner spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country.

Shakira recently ended an 11-year-long relationship with FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué, with whom she has two children. The family used to live in Barcelona.

Spain Shakira
David J. Phillip
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

With a wealth of new businesses and teamwork, North Beach now hottest spot in A.C.

With a wealth of new businesses and teamwork, North Beach now hottest spot in A.C.

In late 2016, the north end of the Atlantic City was a rough scene. On the far end of the Boardwalk sat the newly shuttered sites of the former casinos Revel, Showboat and Taj Mahal, with two of the three shut completely and Showboat operating as a bare bones hotel with no casino gaming and few amenities or attractions of any kind on hand to bring in customers.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News