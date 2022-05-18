My first introduction to spaghetti squash was several years, lest I say, decades ago, when I worked as a server in Cape May for the summer. I recall the chef standing over an entire sheet tray of brightly colored yellow strands, and watched her as she contributed more to the pile by running a fork through the squash releasing the delicate shreds.

Spaghetti squash is the original “zoodle,” in my opinion, although technically zoodles are made from zucchini with a gadget known as a spiralizer. So, perhaps the term, “squaghetti” which I have never heard before but uncovered during research is more appropriate.

Don’t be intimidated by this variety of winter squash that is a low-calorie alternative to pasta and deceivingly simple to prepare.

There are various methods of cooking spaghetti squash but I wash it, pierce the flesh with a fork to release steam and throw it in the oven. Using the oven in summer months may sound strange, but as it is an indirect cooking method, it allows me to concentrate on other activities. Baking several squashes at once is rather handy as after I “spaghetti it,” I place it in plastic bags and freeze for later use. These time-saving tips are what help me maintain a healthy diet.

In this recipe I also do another, “truc,” a French term for trick. I add arugula, a zesty peppery flavored green often portrayed as great in salad but not as well-known as an ingredient suitable for quick sautés. When cooked the arugula wilts down and combines nicely with the squash allowing you to twirl the vegetables on a fork. The sun-dried tomatoes can easily be substituted with fresh cherry tomatoes if you prefer, but I adore the “chew” of the dried variety.