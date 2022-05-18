 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spaghetti squash is the original “zoodle”

  • 0
Recipebox

041422-pac-nws-recipebox Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

My first introduction to spaghetti squash was several years, lest I say, decades ago, when I worked as a server in Cape May for the summer. I recall the chef standing over an entire sheet tray of brightly colored yellow strands, and watched her as she contributed more to the pile by running a fork through the squash releasing the delicate shreds.

Spaghetti squash is the original “zoodle,” in my opinion, although technically zoodles are made from zucchini with a gadget known as a spiralizer. So, perhaps the term, “squaghetti” which I have never heard before but uncovered during research is more appropriate.

Don’t be intimidated by this variety of winter squash that is a low-calorie alternative to pasta and deceivingly simple to prepare.

There are various methods of cooking spaghetti squash but I wash it, pierce the flesh with a fork to release steam and throw it in the oven. Using the oven in summer months may sound strange, but as it is an indirect cooking method, it allows me to concentrate on other activities. Baking several squashes at once is rather handy as after I “spaghetti it,” I place it in plastic bags and freeze for later use. These time-saving tips are what help me maintain a healthy diet.

People are also reading…

In this recipe I also do another, “truc,” a French term for trick. I add arugula, a zesty peppery flavored green often portrayed as great in salad but not as well-known as an ingredient suitable for quick sautés. When cooked the arugula wilts down and combines nicely with the squash allowing you to twirl the vegetables on a fork. The sun-dried tomatoes can easily be substituted with fresh cherry tomatoes if you prefer, but I adore the “chew” of the dried variety.

“Squaghetti” with Sun Dried Tomatoes and Arugula

Makes: 1 quart

INGREDIENTS

4 cups of cooked spaghetti squash (1 large spaghetti squash)

3 big handfuls of arugula

⅛ cup thinly sliced sun-dried tomatoes

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped parsley or basil

1 tablespoon grated parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons minced garlic

Pepper or crushed red pepper to your taste

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Wash squash and pierce with a fork. Place on a baking sheet and bake until a knife can be easily inserted rendering it tender. Remove from oven and cool until it is easy to handle.

Cut in half lengthwise and carefully remove seeds. Run a fork from top to bottom lengthwise to create the “spaghetti” strands.

Slice sun dried tomato into thin strips.

Heat oil on medium heat, add garlic and stir for 1 or 2 minutes. (Do not burn garlic). Add the squash, arugula and tomatoes. Place a lid on top and heat through.

Serve on dish garnished with cheese, crushed red pepper and chopped parsley.

Note: Sun-dried tomatoes can be purchased already sliced. Be careful with adding any additional salt to this dish as the tomatoes and parmesan cheese already contain it.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News