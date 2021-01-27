Southern's Casey McBride to play lacrosse at Duquesne

Southern Regional High School’s Casey McBride likes the defensive side of lacrosse.

Defense is also the position that Duquesne University wants her to play for its team in two years.

McBride, a 16-year-old junior, has committed to attend the NCAA Division I school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She will sign a national letter of intent in November as a senior. She’ll receive a partial scholarship that’s both athletic and academic.

“I loved the coach (Corinne Desrosiers), and they have my major (physical therapy),” said McBride, a resident of Manahawkin in Stafford Township. “I’ve been talking to her since October with phone calls and emails. I was in touch with 16 other schools, but not all of them got back to me.

“I was able to go to visit (Duquesne), and I loved the campus. It’s not too big. They have a beautiful field. I liked their physical therapy program. The school is only a 15-minute walk from downtown Pittsburgh.”

McBride played as a freshman in 2019 for Southern and started some games on defense, as the Rams went 13-3 and won the program’s first Shore Conference A South championship. McBride had four assists on the season, plus 27 ground balls, three draw controls and 26 forced turnovers.