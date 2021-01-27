Southern's Casey McBride to play lacrosse at Duquesne

Southern Regional High School’s Casey McBride likes the defensive side of lacrosse.
Defense is also the position that Duquesne University wants her to play for its team in two years.
McBride, a 16-year-old junior, has committed to attend the NCAA Division I school in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
She will sign a national letter of intent in November as a senior. She’ll receive a partial scholarship that’s both athletic and academic.
“I loved the coach (Corinne Desrosiers), and they have my major (physical therapy),” said McBride, a resident of Manahawkin in Stafford Township. “I’ve been talking to her since October with phone calls and emails. I was in touch with 16 other schools, but not all of them got back to me.
“I was able to go to visit (Duquesne), and I loved the campus. It’s not too big. They have a beautiful field. I liked their physical therapy program. The school is only a 15-minute walk from downtown Pittsburgh.”
McBride played as a freshman in 2019 for Southern and started some games on defense, as the Rams went 13-3 and won the program’s first Shore Conference A South championship. McBride had four assists on the season, plus 27 ground balls, three draw controls and 26 forced turnovers.
The 2020 spring high school and college seasons were canceled her sophomore year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I love playing defense,” McBride said. “I’ve been playing lacrosse eight years. I started off as a (midfielder) and after a year moved to defense. I don’t score the goal, but I like stealing the ball and moving it into transition.”
Duquesne played six women’s lacrosse games last year before the pandemic’s shutdown and went 3-3. The Dukes were 9-8 in 2019, including 4-5 in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
The Atlantic 10 includes Saint Joseph’s, Richmond, Davidson, George Mason, St. Bonaventure, George Washington and La Salle.
“I’m very excited to play in the Atlantic 10,” McBride said. “It’s a little intimidating and scary, but I’ll get ready for it.”
Southern girls lacrosse coach Lori Johnson also runs the Stafford Township Recreation girls lacrosse program and has coached McBride since the fourth grade.
“Casey has some speed, and she’s smart,” Johnson said. “She knows the game very well. She also plays basketball, and that helps her with the defensive slide. She’s a very good athlete. I’ve been watching her progress as a player. At the end of the (2019) season she started or was the first player off the bench.
“She’s feisty. She’s not too big (5-foot-6), but that doesn’t matter. You’ve got to be strong and keep them away from the goal, and that’s what she does.”
Duquesne heard about McBride through her club lacrosse team, Jersey Shore Select, which is based in Manasquan.
In Southern girls basketball last winter, McBride played in 20 of 27 games as the Rams went 12-15.
“Basketball definitely keeps me in good shape,” McBride said. “The two sports go together well. Basketball is similar to lacrosse. Playing defense in basketball gets me ready.”
McBride has two seasons of girls lacrosse left at Southern.
“Losing a year definitely hurt us, because we had a great senior class last year,” McBride said.
“But we’ll have a lot of good freshmen and sophomores. We’ll work together in practice and hopefully win A South again. I’m excited to finish strong at Southern the last two years.”
