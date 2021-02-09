 Skip to main content
Southern wins third straight
Southern wins third straight

Jaden Anthony scored 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Southern Regional won its third straight game with a 47-34 victory over Donovan Catholic. Luke Infurna scored 16 for Southern. Jay Silva contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds. Southern (3-1) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.

Southern Regional 9 7 8 23 – 47

Donovan Catholic 5 9 6 14 – 34

SR – Anthony 12, Infurna 16, Barbierri 4, Silva 10

DC – Ayala-Petty 13, Pruitt 4, Farrell 6, T. Pruitt 9, Farlekas 2

