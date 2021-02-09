Southern wins third straight

Jaden Anthony scored 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Southern Regional won its third straight game with a 47-34 victory over Donovan Catholic. Luke Infurna scored 16 for Southern. Jay Silva contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds. Southern (3-1) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11.
Southern Regional 9 7 8 23 – 47
Donovan Catholic 5 9 6 14 – 34
SR – Anthony 12, Infurna 16, Barbierri 4, Silva 10
DC – Ayala-Petty 13, Pruitt 4, Farrell 6, T. Pruitt 9, Farlekas 2
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.