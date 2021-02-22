 Skip to main content
Southern wins in OT
Jay Silva scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds as Southern Regional improved to 8-1 with a 55-53 win over Manchester Township. Luke Infurna scored 14 for the winning Rams, and Jaden Anthony chipped in with nine assists and six rebounds.

Southern 12 7 12 12 8 4 – 55

Manchester Township 5 16 10 12 8 2 – 53

SR – Anthony 7, Infurna 14, Barbierri 10, Schubiger 3, Bruk 3, Silva 18

MT – Myers 25, DuPont 5, Brown 6, Clark 10, Glenn 5, Haselbauer 2

