Southern wins Battle of the Border

Taylor Munt threw two touchdown passes and Nick Fabrizzio ran for two scores as Southern beat Pinelands Regional 36-15.
The game was billed as “The Battle of the Border” as these two schools are located a Garden State Parkway exit away from each other.
Xavier Hendricks caught a TD pass and also threw for a score for Southern. The Rams finish the season 5-4. Pinelands went 2-6.
Pinelands Regional 0 7 0 8 - 15
Southern Regional 8 21 7 0 - 36
FIRST QUARTER
SR – Hendricks 23 pass from Munt (Hendricks run)
SECOND QUARTER
SR – Committee 25 pass from Munt (Gallacher kick)
SR – Rainone 34 pass from Hendricks (Gallacher kick)
PL – Darcy 67 pass from Allen (Crotty kick)
SR – Fabrizzio 54 run (Gallacher kick)
THIRD QUARTER
SR – Fabrizzio 58 run (Gallcher kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
PL – Conway 9 run (Conway run)
