 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southern wins Battle of the Border
0 comments

Southern wins Battle of the Border

Taylor Munt threw two touchdown passes and Nick Fabrizzio ran for two scores as Southern beat Pinelands Regional 36-15.

The game was billed as “The Battle of the Border” as these two schools are located a Garden State Parkway exit away from each other.

Xavier Hendricks caught a TD pass and also threw for a score for Southern. The Rams finish the season 5-4. Pinelands went 2-6.

Pinelands Regional 0 7 0 8 - 15

Southern Regional 8 21 7 0 - 36

FIRST QUARTER

SR – Hendricks 23 pass from Munt (Hendricks run)

SECOND QUARTER

SR – Committee 25 pass from Munt (Gallacher kick)

SR – Rainone 34 pass from Hendricks (Gallacher kick)

PL – Darcy 67 pass from Allen (Crotty kick)

SR – Fabrizzio 54 run (Gallacher kick)

THIRD QUARTER

SR – Fabrizzio 58 run (Gallcher kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

PL – Conway 9 run (Conway run)

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News