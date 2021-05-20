Southern volleyball wins Shore A South title

The Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team clinched the Shore Conference A South title on Thursday with a 2-0 win over visiting Toms River North. The Rams (21-1) won with set scores of 25-9 and 25-15.

Tommy Deakyne led Southern with eight kills and had three digs and three service points. Phillip Gallina had six service points and four aces, and Dylan Lockwood added 14 assists and four service points. Ryan Skodi had nine service points and three aces, and Ethan Case contributed four digs and seven service points. The Mariners fell to 3-9.

Shore Conference Tournament

Marlboro 2,

Pinelands Reg. 0

Marlboro (11-4) won the tournament first-round match with scores of 25-14 and 25-22. Daniel Marino and Nicholas Brzoska each had eight kills to lead the host Mustangs (11-4). Matthew D'Agostino had 19 assists and Nicholas Chatzopoulos added 13 digs. Pinelands fell to 9-8.

Lacey Township 2,

Barnegat 0