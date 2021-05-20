Southern volleyball wins Shore A South title

The Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team clinched the Shore Conference A South title on Thursday with a 2-0 win over visiting Toms River North. The Rams (21-1) won with set scores of 25-9 and 25-15.
Tommy Deakyne led Southern with eight kills and had three digs and three service points. Phillip Gallina had six service points and four aces, and Dylan Lockwood added 14 assists and four service points. Ryan Skodi had nine service points and three aces, and Ethan Case contributed four digs and seven service points. The Mariners fell to 3-9.
Shore Conference Tournament
Marlboro 2,
Pinelands Reg. 0
Marlboro (11-4) won the tournament first-round match with scores of 25-14 and 25-22. Daniel Marino and Nicholas Brzoska each had eight kills to lead the host Mustangs (11-4). Matthew D'Agostino had 19 assists and Nicholas Chatzopoulos added 13 digs. Pinelands fell to 9-8.
Lacey Township 2,
Barnegat 0
Lacey (13-4) won with scores of 25-15 and 25-22. Carson Howard had 10 kills and six blocks for the Lions. Kyle Coburn had 14 assists, and Logan Haemmerle and Georgekyle Hernandez each had seven digs and five service points. For host Barnegat (5-9), Kenneth Franke had three kills, eight digs and 12 assists. Hudson Morici had four kills, and Anthony Ryan added seven digs and six service points.
Camden Tech 2,
Hammonton 0
Camden Tech (10-4) had set scores of 25-18 and 25-10. Nicholas Galasso led Camden Tech with nine kills. Vince Salazar had 13 service points and six aces. Hammonton dropped to 1-10.
Baseball
Holy Spirit 26,
Bridgeton 2
The Spartans (13-7) hit five home runs, highlighted by Ethan Coursey's grand slam. Trevor Cohen, Vince Spina, Samson Gerner and Ryan Spina also homered.
Holy Spirit is No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
Vince Spina went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and Tyler Armstrong was 4 for 4 with a double, four runs and two RBIs. Tyler Gross hit two doubles, singled and drove in three runs. Cohen was 2 for 2 with two runs and three RBIs.
Mike Vitanza struck out six in five innings for the win.
Armando Bravo Velasco hit a double and drove in a run for the Bulldogs (4-11). Javier Reyes had an RBI, and Mashon Green and Erick Torres each scored.
Softball
Atlantic Christian 16,
Cumberland Christian 2
Sydney Pearson went 3 for 4 with a double and two home runs for Atlantic Christian (9-4). The game ended after four innings on the 10-run rule. Ali Lushina was 3 for 3 with two doubles. Paige Noble homered and Chloe Vogel was 2 for 2 with a triple.
Girls golf
Lacey Twp. 212,
Barnegat 214
At Cedar Creek Golf Club (par 36)
B-Yasmeen Muhammad 43, Kira Pokluda 52, Olivia Maschi 59, Maura Glines 60.
LT-Kendall Evans 51, Madison Zrinski 51, Lily Hodgson 53, Haley Austin 57.
Birdies-Evans LT.
Records-B 8-5; LT 9-5.
Boys golf
Mainland Reg. 161,
Wildwood Catholic Acad. 199
At Cape May National Golf Club (par 35)
MR-Isabella Ruzzo 37, Luca Bongiovanni 40, Riley Mostecki 42, Zack Freed 42.
WC-Kieron Kelly 44, Chris Cruz 47, Jared Hopping 54, Josh Bingaman 54.
Records-MR 16-0; WC 8-9.
Boys tennis
Ocean City 4,
Absegami 1
Singles: Austin Snyder A d. Charles DiCicco 6-1, 6-1; Kraig Redmond OC d. Akash Patel 6-0, 6-0; Jackson Barnes OC d. Manav Dasondi 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Sawyer Lomax-Max Fisher OC d. Dario Gosevski-Phu Bach 6-1, 6-1; Evan Cho-Luke Wagner OC d. Colin Morrissey-Darshan Surti 6-3, 6-1.
Records: A 8-4; OC 12-3.
Millville 5,
Buena Reg. 0
Singles: Jacob Lewis d. Mihir Patel 6-0, 6-1; Andrew Crain d. Param Patel 6-0, 6-0; Nicolas Meehan d. Clark Bergen 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Russell Corson-Matthew Sooy won by forfeit; Shawn McCarthy-Parker Swift won by forfeit.
Records: B 0-13; M 12-2.
