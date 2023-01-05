 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southern upsets Brick Memorial

Tom Menegus scored 13 and grabbed 12 rebounds as Southern Regional upset Brick Memorial 42-39 on Thursday night. Brick Memorial (6-2) is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.

Caden Schubiger scored 16 for Southern, which improved to 6-2.

Southern 13 8 7 14 - 42

Brick Memorial 9 12 13 5 - 39

SR - Crowley 3, Gaffney 4, Schubiger 16, DiePietro 2, Menegus 13, Dempsey 4

