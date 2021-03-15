SOUTHERN REGIONAL

Outlook: Last season, The Rams had seven individual district champions and advanced 10 to regions and eight to states. Among the returning standouts are Eddie Hummel (40-12), who finished third at states, and fellow state qualifiers Matt Brielmeier (20-11), Conor Collins (38-4) and Cole Velardi (33-8). District champion Stephen Jennings (22-13) also returns to a stacked team with a lot of experience.