Southern Regional
Coach: John Pampalone

Last season’s record: 16-11

2021 prediction: Contender

Key players: Luke Infurna, 5-11, Sr., G; Nick Devane, 6-0, Jr., G; Jaden Anthony, 6-2, Jr. G; Bruk Paul Jr., 6-1, Sr., G; Jay Silva, 6-5, Sr. C; Jake Barbierri, 6-1, Sr, F; Nick Desiderio, 6-1, Sr., F; Tristan Author, 6-2, Jr., F; Max DiPietro, 6-2, So., F; Nolan Schubiger, 6-0, Fr., G; Ryan Dale, 6-0, Sr., G; Logan Van Liew, 5-8, Sr., G.

Outlook: With transfers Jaden Anthony (Donovan Catholic) and Bruk Paul (Mount Vernon, New York) and returners Jay Silva, Luke Infurna, and Nick Devane, the Rams aim to be a more up-tempo team. Silva averaged 11 points per game last season. Infurna averaged 7.81 points.

