Southern Regional

Coach: John Pampalone (17th season, 197-71)

2021 record: 16-4

Outlook: Last season, the Rams earned their division and South Jersey Group IV title. That team was mostly young, only losing three players. Most on the team are NCAA Division I recruits, including Press Player of the Year and senior attacker Ryan Sininsky. His brother, Tyler, was a first-team goalie and again set to shine. The Sinininskys are committed to NJIT. Senior defenders Nate Committee, a Bellarmine commit, and Brock Lefkus and junior midfielder Joey DeYoung, a Hofstra commit also return to lead the team. All three were first-team Press All Stars. Southern is incredibly talented from top to bottom, and a strong contender for a state title.

"We are a veteran team that has high expectations," Pampalone said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

