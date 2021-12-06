SOUTHERN REGIONAL

Coach: Patrick Craig

2021 record: 7-0

What to watch: The Rams won their second straight Shore Conference A South title last winter, and Craig was named The Press Coach of the Year in boys swimming.

Southern has many contributors back from last season, including seniors Kristian Werner, Sean White and Cole Nemes. Other solid scorers include Jake Werner (Kristian’s brother), Sean Kahl and brother Bryan Kahl, Caleb Westpy and Jack Matthews.

“I think our seniors are ready to go,” Craig said. “This is my fourth year as coach, and they’re the first class I had all four years. They went 5-4, 13-1 and 7-0 in the three years.

“The team has bought in, and we’re excited to have a full season. They’re ready to have an impact and show everybody what they can do.”

