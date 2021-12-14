Southern Regional

Coach: John Pampalone
Last season’s record: 10-4
2021-22 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Nike Devane, 6-0, Sr., G; Jaden Anthony, 6-1, Sr., G; Nolan Schubiger, 6-0, Sr., G; Max Dipietro, 6-2, Jr., F; Tristan Author, 6-2, Sr., F.
Outlook: The Rams will rely on its veteran backcourt of Anthony and Devane.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today