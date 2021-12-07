SOUTHERN REGIONAL

What to watch: The Rams look strong despite losing five to graduation. Leading seniors include Brooke Boyd, Jess Paulillo, Haley Skimmons and Mohini Jani. Southern has several other key scorers, including Payton Nork, Shae Centani, Chloe Furlong, Rachel Vazquez, Gianna Giglioli and Madeline Krason. Francesca Fields, Julianna Marco, Greta Schulze and Lola Palmer are four good freshmen.

“The starting goal is always to make the state tournament,” Entrikin said. “We want to win (Shore) Class A South, which we’ve won two years in a row. We want to win the Ocean County Tournament, which wasn’t held last year. We have seven club swimmers. The most we had before was four.”