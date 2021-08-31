 Skip to main content
SOUTHERN REGIONAL
Coach: Howie Madsen

2020 record: 7-6

What to watch: The Rams have only two starters back, but they are seniors Gabby Bates, last year's No. 1 singles, and Ella Brown, 2020's No. 2 singles. The rest are former jayvees coming up. Gabby Tapia and Andie Purks will probably be first doubles. Others include Melissa Kolkhorst, Maggie Arellano, Julie Simms, Olivia Mrazek and Gianna Rosen.

"We're loaded with seniors, but they aren't experienced except for the top two," Madsen said. "I'd say .500 would be good. We're looking forward to a more normal season."

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

