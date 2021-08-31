SOUTHERN REGIONAL

What to watch: The Rams have only two starters back, but they are seniors Gabby Bates, last year's No. 1 singles, and Ella Brown, 2020's No. 2 singles. The rest are former jayvees coming up. Gabby Tapia and Andie Purks will probably be first doubles. Others include Melissa Kolkhorst, Maggie Arellano, Julie Simms, Olivia Mrazek and Gianna Rosen.