Southern Regional

Coach: Guy Lockwood
2020 record: 14-2-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Rams advanced to the Central Jersey East G, Group 4 finals in 2020. Seniors Luke Hart (midfield), Matthew Krinic (defense) and Mario Addiego (forward) and junior goalkeeper Nathaniel Bott look to lead the Rams back to the sectional finals
