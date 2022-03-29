 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOUTHERN REGIONAL

Coach: Lori Johnson (eighth season, 71-36)

2021 record: 15-4

Outlook: The Rams have a good core returning who have great chemistry, including first-team All Stars Rylee Johnson, an attacker who had 81 goals last season, Shaelin Cassidy and Summer Davis, who are both standout defenders. Sophia Cooney and Casey McBride, both second teamers, and Emma Gallaro, Deirdre Jones also return. Southern, which also brings in a good freshmen class, definitely should have another successful spring.

"We are super excited about the upcoming season, and can't wait to build on what we have started," Johnson said.

