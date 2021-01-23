 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Southern Regional
0 comments

Southern Regional

SOUTHERN REGIONAL

Coach: Tom Bucci

Last season’s record: 12-15

2021 prediction: Spoiler

Key players: Summer Davis, 5-4, Jr., G; Sarah Lally, 5-9, Jr., G; Corrinne Spina, 5-7, Sr. G/F; Molly Ciliberto, 5-7, Sr., G; Sarah Boyd, 5-9, So. G; Cuinn Deely, Jr., F; Casey McBride, 5-5, Jr. G; Julia Nitting, 5-5, Jr. G; Molly Ciliberto, 5-7, Sr., G,; Alexa Dringus, 5-4, Sr., G; Sam Ferringo, 5-8, Sr., G; Corinne Spina, 5-9, Sr., F.

Outlook: The Rams advanced to the South Jersey Group IV playoffs last winter. Davis returns after averaging 6.7 points. Lally averaged 6.25 rebounds and 5.48 points. Bucci said this season is all about enjoying the time they have together and not taking anything for granted.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News