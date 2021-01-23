SOUTHERN REGIONAL
Coach: Tom Bucci
Last season’s record: 12-15
2021 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Summer Davis, 5-4, Jr., G; Sarah Lally, 5-9, Jr., G; Corrinne Spina, 5-7, Sr. G/F; Molly Ciliberto, 5-7, Sr., G; Sarah Boyd, 5-9, So. G; Cuinn Deely, Jr., F; Casey McBride, 5-5, Jr. G; Julia Nitting, 5-5, Jr. G; Molly Ciliberto, 5-7, Sr., G,; Alexa Dringus, 5-4, Sr., G; Sam Ferringo, 5-8, Sr., G; Corinne Spina, 5-9, Sr., F.
Outlook: The Rams advanced to the South Jersey Group IV playoffs last winter. Davis returns after averaging 6.7 points. Lally averaged 6.25 rebounds and 5.48 points. Bucci said this season is all about enjoying the time they have together and not taking anything for granted.
