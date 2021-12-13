 Skip to main content
Southern Regional
Coach: Dan Roy (third season)

Last season’s record: 9-2

Outlook: The Rams feature a young, but experienced team. Junior Conor Collins (120), who is a two-time region tournament champion and finished second at the state tournament last season, is one of the to returners in the area. Along with Collins, sophomore Matt Henrich (138), who was fourth at regions and finished in the top-12 at states, and junior Cole Velardi (150), a state qualifier and was fifth at regions, aim to lead Southern to another team state title. Senior Nate Bischoff (157), junior Riley O'Boyle (215), sophomore Tyler Chase (167), all of whom were region qualifiers, junior Nick Bennet (144) and freshmen Wyatt Stout and Hayden Hochstrasser are also key wrestlers to watch for Southern.

"We look to improve each day and be at our best by the end of the season," Roy said. "We also want to take as many guys to states as possible and have multiple state place winners."

