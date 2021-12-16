Southern Regional
Coach: Jenna Lombardo-Adams
Last season’s record: 4-8
2021-22 prediction: Building
Key players: Summer Davis, 5-5, Sr., G; Sarah Lally, Sr., F; Cuinn Deely, Sr., F; Skylar Soltis, 6-3, So.,C; Sarah Boyd, Jr., G; Jenna Castaldo, Jr., G.
Outlook: Lombardo-Adams takes over the program. Davis averaged 10.5 points last season. Lally grabbed 9.6 rebounds per game. Soltis averaged 6.5 points and 8.1 rebounds as a freshman.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
