Southern Regional
Southern Regional

Coach: Eric Maxwell

2020 record: 17-1

Group: S.J. Group IV

What to watch: After winning the sectional title and going undefeated in the Shore Conference last season, the Rams are confident that success will carry into 2021. The Rams return senior outside hitters Hailea Krause and Samantha Hanneman and sophomore Jordyn Hamlin to lead a talented offense. Senior middle blocker Corinne Hughes will also be a threat offensively and defensively. Seniors Brianna Otto (defensive specialist/ outside hitter) and Olivia Macanka (outside hitter) are also key returners. Maxwell expects his team to be in the hunt for a state championship, like every year.

“I love the makeup of this team," Maxwell said. "Great kids who love to compete. And a group with great chemistry."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

