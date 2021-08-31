Southern Regional

What to watch: Southern, which only graduated two players, returns almost its entire team. The Rams expected to rebuild and have more success than 2020. Seniors Melanie Lockwood (midfield/ defense), Riley Schoka (defense), Hailey Hochstrasser (midfield) and juniors Gianna Simon (forward) and Leah Morrin (goalkeepers) are the players to watch.

"We look forward to seeing the work put in pay off this season," Hartkopf said. "We always have some tough competition but are excited to see the girls play to our expectations."