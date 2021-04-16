Southern Regional

Coach: John Pampalone (16th season, 121-71)
2019 record: 14-4
Outlook: The Rams advanced to the South Jersey Group IV semifinals in 2019. With experienced and talented players, Southern aims for another solid campaign. Returning are three Division I commits, who are all juniors: Nate Committee and twins Ryan and Tyler Sininsky. Also expected to make an impact are JT Hille, Joey DeYoung and Brock Lefkus.
“We are just excited to get this season started,” Pampalone said. “There has been a lot of enthusiasm. It’s great to be back with the guys. … I just can’t wait to get out there.”
