Southern Regional will feature large sophomore class

Southern Regional will be a young high school football team this season

The Rams almost have as many sophomores (26) as they do seniors and juniors combined (29).

“I like these kids a lot,” said Southern coach Chuck Donohue, who is in his 49th season, 24 of them with the Rams. “We had a really good offseason. We have a lot of multiple-sport athletes. We have a lot of young kids, and there’s a lot of excitement and nervousness that goes along with that.”

Southern returns one starter on offense and five on defense, but despite that inexperience, Donohue is optimistic.

“I think we’ll be a solid football team no matter what,” he said. “Every position has multiple kids capable of playing varsity reps.”

Southern will run the flex-bone offense.

“We (graduated) all of our linemen,” Donohue said. “We feel this takes a lot of pressure off our offensive line. This gives you the option not to block at least one person up front. The offensive line in the flex-bone is either double-teaming or blocking linebackers. It fits where we are right now on the offensive line.”

The Rams have depth at quarterback with Colin Lang, Andy Falletta and Caden Oravets.

“You can’t go into the (flex-bone) with one quarterback,” Donohue said. “It’s possible the quarterback is going to get dinged up a little bit.”

Southern also has talent at fullback — another critical position in the flex-bone — with Xander Murray, Mike Zelena and Holy Spirit transfer DJ Halm. Brandon Cubeiro will contribute at running back, and his brother Ryan Cubeiro is a player to watch at wide receiver. Kyle Caufield should also contribute at running back.

The Rams plan to be more aggressive on defense to try to force turnovers this season.

“We have a lot of speed on defense,” Donohue said. “We feel we can attack people.”

Senior lineman Alex Skipper leads the defense.

“He’s a high-character kid,” Donohue said. “He’s a leader. He’s an extremely hard worker. I really think a lot of him as a person. He’s just a great kid.”

Riley Harris, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior lineman, has plenty of potential.

“He has all the tools he needs,” Donohue said.

Junior linemen Armando Sanchez (6-2, 245) and Matt Nolan (6-2, 235) also will play pivotal roles.

“Armando Sanchez is really a player,” Donohue said. “We haven’t had many like him. We’ve had guys as quick as him, but they were smaller.”

Southern will play in the Shore Conference Colonial Division. The Rams’ schedule includes traditional Shore Conference powers Toms River North, Rumson-Fair Haven and Long Branch.

“We have to be able to (force turnovers),” Donohue said. “We have to be able to cover kicks and block punts. I think those kind of things where you can get substantial field-position change are going to be important. We’re trying to create as long a field as we possibly can for our defense and as short a field as possible for our offense.”