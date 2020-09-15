A Southern Regional student has tested positive for COVID-19.
"Southern Regional was notified today that a Hybrid B participant has tested positive for COVID-19,"according to a post on the Stafford Parents United Facebook page. "The participant was last in school on Wednesday, September 9. All of those who were determined to be close contacts have already been contacted."
