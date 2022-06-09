Southern Regional boys volleyball falls short in state final to Old Bridge

MONMOUTH JUNCTION — Despite losing about a dozen seniors to graduation last year and falling just short in the state finals, there was never a doubt the Southern Regional High School boys volleyball team would be as dominant as always.

The mission (like each season) was simple — return to the state finals for the ninth time in 10 seasons and attempt to win the title for the first time since 2017.

The Rams achieved the first, but again walked away disappointed.

In a rematch of last season’s final, junior Lucas Kean finished with 14 kills and senior Finn Olcott added 10 digs but top-seeded Southern lost 2-1 to third-seeded Old Bridge at South Brunswick High School.

The Knights won by set scores of 20-25, 25-23, 25-16.

“We worked hard all season,” said Kean, who along with Olcott were the only two returning starters from last season’s squad. “It (stinks) to go down like this. It’s the way it goes. Just have to keep working for next season.”

The Knights defeated Southern 25-21, 27-29, 25-21 to capture the state title last season. Old Bridge also won the championship in 2018, when the Knights also beat the Rams in the final, and 2019.

The Rams (33-1) are the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Southern has won six state titles since 2009.

“Last year, I didn’t contribute a lot to the game,” said Olcott, who finished with 232 digs this season and has been a leader on a young team. “But, we did what we could. We still lost. I still love those guys. It is what it is. It (stinks).”

Southern captured the Shore Conference Tournament, Shore Conference South A Division and South Jersey titles. The Rams have won the sectional title the last 12 seasons. Before Thursday, Southern had been undefeated and were dangerous all spring.

But their ultimate goal was not achieved.

“No consolation for us right now,” Southern coach Eric Maxwell said. “We have one goal at the beginning of every season, and that is to win the whole thing. If we don’t do that, we feel like we didn’t get the job done. We had a great season, but not good enough. Not good enough at the end.”

Southern and Old Bridge played a close first and second set.

In the first set, the Rams led 10-9 before taking 19-15 and 23-19 leads. Southern pulled out the win 25-20 and took an early momentum boost. Kean had nine assists in the first set. Sophomore setter Angelo Addiego had 14 assists and four digs. He had 31 assists and 11 digs in the three-set match. Senior Drew McNellis added nine kills.

The second set is when the match started to slip away, Maxwell said. The Rams built a 12-7 lead, but let the Knights take a 17-16 lead. The set was tied 19-19, but Old Bridge took a 21-19 lead en route to a 25-23 win.

“Too many service errors,” Maxwell said. “I don’t even want to look at the statistics on that. That killed us. We rely on our defense, but we were serving balls out and didn’t get a chance to play defense. That caught up with us big time in the second set.”

Southern led 5-4 to start the third set, but Old Bridge quickly took control and went up 17-10. The Knights would never relinquish the lead. While Old Bridge ran on the court and celebrated, Southern players could only watch and wonder what could have been.

The Rams defeated Old Bridge 2-0 twice this season — 25-20, 25-17 on April 12 and 27-25, 25-17 on May 19. Over the years, the two programs have developed a strong rivalry. The bleachers were packed with fans from each school.

“It was awesome to win all those games (in the regular season), but the sectional (title), it really did not mean anything to us,” Olcott said. “We try to stay humble all season. Then we lose in the finals and have nothing to show for it.”

Southern is a very young team and will return a lot of players, including Kean and Addiego. The Rams are expected to return to the state final in 2023. The young players just have to learn from this loss.

“Hard to say anything (to them) right now that’s going to help. Just have to let it sink in,” Maxwell said. “It’ll take a little while. A couple days. Then we will start looking at next year.

“They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. So, they don’t really have a choice but to get over it. The goal will be the same next year.”

Kean added four digs Thursday.

“Just keep working,” said Kean, 17, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township. “We will get it next year.”

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

