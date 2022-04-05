 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southern Regional baseball 6, Jackson Memorial 4

Mike Nasti went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs as Southern scored four runs in the final two innings to beat Jack memorial 6-4. Jackson (1-2) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.

Curtis Olender scored two runs for Southern. Mike Nascimento pitched six innings for the win. Stephen Miller threw a scoreless inning for the save. Southern improved to 1-1.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
