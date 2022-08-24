Southern Regional at West Windsor-Plainsboro South

West Windsor finished 2-8 last season. Junior Liam Connaughton led West Windsor in receiving last season with 15 catches for 206 yards. He also excelled at linebacker. Southern (4-5 last season) is a young team. The Rams almost have as many sophomores (26) as they do seniors and juniors combined (29). Southern will run the flex bone offense and play aggressively on defense to try to force turnovers and create short fields for its offense.