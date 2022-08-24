 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Southern Regional at West Windsor-Plainsboro South

  • 0

Southern Regional at West Windsor-Plainsboro South

6 p.m. Friday

West Windsor finished 2-8 last season. Junior Liam Connaughton led West Windsor in receiving last season with 15 catches for 206 yards. He also excelled at linebacker. Southern (4-5 last season) is a young team. The Rams almost have as many sophomores (26) as they do seniors and juniors combined (29). Southern will run the flex bone offense and play aggressively on defense to try to force turnovers and create short fields for its offense.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News