Southern Regional 56, Toms River North 50
Southern Regional 56, Toms River North 50

Jaden Anthony scored 16 for the winning Rams. Tom Menegus scored 11 and grabbed nine rebounds. Max DiPietro had six assists. Southern improved to 8-7.

Toms River North 14 11 9 12 4 – 50

Southern Regional 13 13 11 9 10 – 56

SR-Devane 10, Anthony 16, N. Schubiger 7, C. Schubiger 3, Smith 6, Menegus 11, DiPietro 3

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

