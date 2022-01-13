 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Southern Regional 47, Toms River South 27
Jaden Anthony scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Southern (4-5).

Southern 9 16 12 10 – 47

Toms River South 4 4 12 7 – 27

SR – Devame 12, Anthony 20, N. Schubiger 3, C. Schubiger 9, Smith 3

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
