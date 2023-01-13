Southern Regional 47, Toms River North 40

The Rams dominated the second half, outscoring Toms River North 34-14.
Tom Menegus scored 21 points and grabbed for the Rams, who improved to 9-3. Pat Gaffney added four assists and 10 points for Southern.
Friday’s win was the latest big Ocean County victory for the Rams. Southern beat Brick Memorial and Jackson Memorial earlier this month.
Toms River North 11 15 8 6 - 40
Southern 5 8 21 13 - 47
TRN - Ford 12, Baker 15, McTaega 2, Hyde 11
SR- Crowley 1, Gaffney 10, Silva 5, Schubiger 4, Dipietro 6, Menegus21,