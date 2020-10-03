Southern Regional 36, Brick Township 20

Taylor Munt threw a pair of touchdown passes to Alex Rainone and Jaiden Brown for two scores to lead Southern.
Nate Committee gave Southern the lead for good late in the first half when he tackles the Brick punter in the end zone for a safety.
On the ensuing possession, Brown scored on a 44 yard run to put Southern up 22-13 with 45 seconds left in the first half.
Brick Township 7 6 0 7 - 20
Southern Regional 7 15 7 7 - 36
FIRST QUARTER
BT – Weisneck 60 run (kick good)
SR – Brown 9 run (Gallacher kick)
SECOND QUARTER
SR – Fabrizzo 67 run (kick missed)
BT – Ragland 1 run (kick blocked)
SR – Committee tackles punter in end zone
SR – Brown 44 run (Gallacher kick)
THIRD QUARTER
SR – Rainone 17 pass from Munt (Gallacher kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
SR – Rainone 34 pass from Munt (Gallacher kick)
