Southern Regional 36, Brick Township 20
Taylor Munt threw a pair of touchdown passes to Alex Rainone and Jaiden Brown for two scores to lead Southern.

Nate Committee gave Southern the lead for good late in the first half when he tackles the Brick punter in the end zone for a safety.

On the ensuing possession, Brown scored on a 44 yard run to put Southern up 22-13 with 45 seconds left in the first half.

Brick Township 7 6 0 7 - 20

Southern Regional 7 15 7 7 - 36

FIRST QUARTER

BT – Weisneck 60 run (kick good)

SR – Brown 9 run (Gallacher kick)

SECOND QUARTER

SR – Fabrizzo 67 run (kick missed)

BT – Ragland 1 run (kick blocked)

SR – Committee tackles punter in end zone

SR – Brown 44 run (Gallacher kick)

THIRD QUARTER

SR – Rainone 17 pass from Munt (Gallacher kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

SR – Rainone 34 pass from Munt (Gallacher kick)

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Breaking News