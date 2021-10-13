 Skip to main content
Southern Regional (3-2) at Central Regional (6-0)
7 p.m. Friday

These teams were once Thanksgiving rivals. The winner will receive the Boyd/Emmert Trophy, which is named after deceased coaches Joe Boyd of Central and Ron Emmert of Southern Regional. Southern has dropped two straight. Senior running back Jaiden Brown has rushed for 795 yards. Central has shutout four of its six opponents. Central running back Chase Gumbrecht has scored 19 TDs.

