Southern committed five turnovers and lost to Toms River South 15-12 last Friday. Southern junior Jaiden Brown has rushed for 702 yards and 10 TDs. Donovan Catholic is No. 6 in Elite 11. Donovan Catholic running back Jahdir Loftland has rushed for 674 yards and 11 TDs. Griffins quarterback Evyn Menta has thrown for 738 yards and seven TDs.